OWC now offering up to $50 off its metal Thunderbolt docks starting from $100

From now through this time next week, OWC is slashing up to $50 off a range of its Thunderbolt docking stations with deals starting from $100 shipped. One standout here is the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $249.99 shipped. This model has sold for as much as $340 on Amazon but regularly fetches $280 these days. You’re looking at a match for the Amazon low at $10 under our previous mention and at least $30 in savings. Designed to convert your laptop into “a workstation powerhouse,” it delivers a pair of Thunderbolt ports, 10Gb/s USB-C, five USB-A ports at 5Gb/s, Mini DisplayPort, micro/SD card readers, 3.5mm audio, Ethernet, and more inside of an aluminum design. Alongside 85W of power passthrough for charging your device, it can also support a single 5K monitor or a pair of 4K displays. Head below for more of the OWC Thunderbolt docking station sale.

OWC Thunderbolt docking station sale:

Be sure to check out OWC’s first full-featured 11-port 8K Thunderbolt Dock that was unveiled at CES this year. Then dive into our coverage of Plugable’s new aluminum 8-in-1 USB-C dock that doubles as an adjustable iPad stand and is now seeing a notable launch discount. All of the details you need are right here.

OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Through a single cable, the Thunderbolt 3 Dock brings an unprecedented combination of ports, convenience and power to your Thunderbolt 3 equipped Windows or Mac. Bring functionality back to your notebook. Quickly access all of the displays and peripherals at your desk while minimizing desk clutter. Charge your computer and all of your mobile devices simultaneously. Connect and make any shared workspace feel like home. Through one cable, the Thunderbolt 3 Dock makes all of this possible in a sleek aluminum design with the ideal 14-port configuration optimized by our engineering team to fit any environment.

