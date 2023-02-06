This 3-outlet HomeKit outdoor smart plug upgrades your patio setup at $27 on Amazon

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $33 $27

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $26.94 shipped. Down from $33, today’s $6 discount comes within $2 of the best price that we’ve seen in months, marking the second-lowest price since September. Ready to upgrade your smart home setup, this 3-outlet plug works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. This means that it’ll work with all three major smart home platforms for voice control or automations. Each outlet is individually-controlled so you can turn them on or off independent of the others, making it quite versatile. Keep reading for more.

Do you just need a single smart plug without an outdoor weatherproof rating or HomeKit integration? Well, this model is just $9 on Amazonsaving you a few bucks while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

We’ve already spotted a number of other smart home deals today to upgrade other areas of your house. For starters, check out this deal we found on Nanoleaf’s wooden Elements HomeKit lights at a low of $200, which is $50 off. Then, there’s the deal that Sengled’s RGBW Smart LED Light Bars at 45% off. Plus, Govee’s Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light is discounted down to $100, which is the second-best price that we’ve tracked.

meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

3 Independent Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

