Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop Go 2 returns to all-time low of $600 at Amazon (Save $199)

Amazon is offering the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/256GB in Platinum for $599.99 shipped. Normally $800, and going for $750 lately, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Surface Laptop Go 2 is perfect for your compact on-the-go setup. It features a 12.4-inch PixelSense display which features full touchscreen support, which makes for easy working when away from home. For battery, it’ll last up to 13.5 hours on a single charge, meaning you can leave the house and not return until the evening without having to plug in. Plus, with Windows 11, an 11th Generation i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM, there’s plenty of power to handle your workflow needs when not at your desk. Plus, the power button doubles as a fingerprint reader with both Windows Hello and a One Touch sign-in. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re going to be traveling with the Surface Laptop Go 2, then pick up this tempered glass screen protector to keep the display safe from scratches. It’s $18 on Amazon, which is pretty affordable all things considered. Tempered glass will help keep your screen from scratching, but in certain scenarios, it can also assist in keeping the display from cracking as it can take the blow before the impact reaches the actual panel.

While the Surface Laptop Go 2 is great for working away from the house, it’s not really made for playing games. For that, we recommend checking out the ASUS Strix Scar 15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop that’s on sale for $1,670. It normally goes for $2,000 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With the Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 3080 graphics card, this laptop is ready to play your favorite titles with ease at home or on-the-go.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 features:

Sleek and light with performance you can count on. A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4″ PixelSense™ touchscreen1 and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences,[2] long battery life,[3] and a performance boost for the things you love to do. With 11th Gen Intel® speed for day-to-day apps, streaming, and casual gaming.

