SanDisk’s popular 1TB Extreme Portable SSD returns to Black Friday pricing at $100 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $116+ $100

Amazon has now knocked the price on the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive down to $99.99 shipped. While typically fetching $155 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $111, today’s deal is matching the Amazon holiday price from last year and only the second time we have seen it down this low there. While it does carry a regular price of $116 directly from Western Digital these days and dropped to $95 for a brief time in December via B&H, today’s deal is still the lowest around and quite a notable offer on one of the most notable portable SSDs out there. Sitting atop our roundup of the best portable models, this one delivers a solid build with 2-meter drop protection and IP55 dust/water resistance. That’s alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and an NVMe-based SSD that can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with convenient USB-C connectivity and a carabiner loop. More details below. 

Today’s lead deals puts the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable model at the same price as the comparable but even faster Kingston XS2000 1TB variant. But you can save even more by going with the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD that’s now selling for $80 shipped on Amazon. This one delivers the same speeds alongside USB-C connectivity, but isn’t quite as robust in terms of the external housing. Having said that, if you don’t plan on getting overly adventurous, it is certainly worth consideration at this price. 

Looking for something for your gaming setup with some RGB action? The latest model WD_BLACK P40 gaming SSD is one of the better options out there that clocks in at 2,000MB/s and we are now tracking a new all-time low on the 500GB model. We were big fans of the experience after going hands-on, the halo lighting was a particularly impressive implementation of this feature we see on a number of gaming-focused options out there and you can get a closer look right here

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

  • Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
  • Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating
  • Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind
  • Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Clean sticky or dirty messes with BISSELL’s new 3...
Save $300 on ASUS’ ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop Tab...
Oakywood’s MagSafe charging stands hit new lows f...
SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED Mechanical Gaming Keyboard fall...
Amazon refreshes Kindle Paperwhite 5 e-reader with new ...
February PS Plus FREE games: Mafia, OlliOlliWorld, Dest...
Caudabe now up to 40% off sitewide: iPhone 14 cases, Ai...
Load more...
Show More Comments