SanDisk’s popular 1TB Extreme Portable SSD returns to Black Friday pricing at $100 shipped

Amazon has now knocked the price on the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive down to $99.99 shipped. While typically fetching $155 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $111, today’s deal is matching the Amazon holiday price from last year and only the second time we have seen it down this low there. While it does carry a regular price of $116 directly from Western Digital these days and dropped to $95 for a brief time in December via B&H, today’s deal is still the lowest around and quite a notable offer on one of the most notable portable SSDs out there. Sitting atop our roundup of the best portable models, this one delivers a solid build with 2-meter drop protection and IP55 dust/water resistance. That’s alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and an NVMe-based SSD that can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with convenient USB-C connectivity and a carabiner loop. More details below.

Today’s lead deals puts the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable model at the same price as the comparable but even faster Kingston XS2000 1TB variant. But you can save even more by going with the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD that’s now selling for $80 shipped on Amazon. This one delivers the same speeds alongside USB-C connectivity, but isn’t quite as robust in terms of the external housing. Having said that, if you don’t plan on getting overly adventurous, it is certainly worth consideration at this price.

Looking for something for your gaming setup with some RGB action? The latest model WD_BLACK P40 gaming SSD is one of the better options out there that clocks in at 2,000MB/s and we are now tracking a new all-time low on the 500GB model. We were big fans of the experience after going hands-on, the halo lighting was a particularly impressive implementation of this feature we see on a number of gaming-focused options out there and you can get a closer look right here.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption

