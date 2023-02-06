Amazon’s recent Wi-Fi 6E Fire TV Cube hits new low from $119, plus more starting at just $20

Alongside Kindle and Fire HD deals, Amazon is now offering some solid offers on its Fire TV streaming gear starting from $20. First up though, we have the all-new Fire TV Cube that was refreshed during Amazon’s fall showcase event down at $124.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is matching the all-time low and only the second-price drop we have tracked at Amazon. And for folks with a Target RedCard, you can land one for $118.74 shipped – the lowest we have tracked. Alongside the enhanced octa-core 2GHz processor for smoother overall performance and video quality upscaling, the 4K playback is joined by Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio as well as the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E and the usual Alexa voice command support. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Fire TV streaming deals.

In the list below, you’ll find the rest of today’s best fire TV streaming gear deals. All of which are at $5 under our previous mentions from last month and the best we can find:

Joining the rest of the Amazon gear deals we are now tracking, we also just spotted its new backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro down at its best price yet. In fact, this is the first notable price drop we have seen, dropping the total down to $30 or the same price you’ll pay for the previous-generation model right now. Get a closer look at this deal right here alongside the rare discounts still live on NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick streamers.

All-new Fire TV Cube features:

Our fastest-ever streaming media player – Brings lightning-fast app starts with an octa-core processor and is 2X as powerful as Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Hands-free Alexa with built-in mic and speakers – Control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receivers with your voice, even from across the room.

Seamlessly navigate between your entertainment – Connect compatible devices and easily go from streaming to your cable box, game console, or webcam.

Smoother streaming with the latest in wifi tech – The first-ever streaming media player that features Wi-Fi 6E support.

Picture quality that puts on a show – Feel every scene with true-to-life, cinematic 4K and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

