Save $80 on Bose’s Portable Smart Alexa/Assistant Speaker at $319 shipped

Joining its Valentine’s Day sale at 50% off and this notable price drop on the latest model Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, Amazon is now offering a solid deal on the Bose Portable Smart Speaker. Regularly $399, you can now land one in Triple Black or Luxe Silver for $319 shipped. Still fetching the full price directly from Bose, today’s deal is matching the 2022 holiday price at Amazon where it hasn’t gone for any less in over a year. Delivering “360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass,” this model works as a home or portable speaker with up to 12 hours of battery life per change, an IPX4 water-resistant rating, and support for voice commands via Google Assistant or Alexa. It is compatible with “other Bose smart speakers and soundbars for a multi-room listening experience” as well. Hit up our announcement coverage for a closer look and head below for more details.

For something more affordable (and colorful), check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Ultimate Ears’ colorful WONDERBOOM 3 speaker. Now going for $79 shipped, this summer 2022 release is sitting at the second-best discount to date with a fabric-wrapped design, 14 hours of playback on a single charge, and more. Dive in right here.

Then go head over to our coverage of the brand new Marshall Middleton Speaker as well as our hands-on review of JBL’s new Pulse 5 model. And for more Bose options, the ongoing Valentine’s Day sale is delivering portable Bluetooth speaker deals staring from $114 shipped alongside some headphone offers, smart glasses, home theater gear, and more. Everything is organized for you right here.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker features:

The Portable Smart Speaker is a wireless home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and a voice-controlled speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and when you leave home, you can take it with you. Anywhere with Wi-Fi, you can control it with your voice and stream music directly from the cloud. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control it like any other portable speaker with your mobile phone or tablet via Bluetooth and listen to anything you can play on your device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!