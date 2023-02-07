Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II pack personalized ANC and transparency modes at $249

Joining the Valentine’s Day discounts from earlier in the month, Amazon today is carrying the savings over to the latest release from Bose. Its new QuietComfort Earbuds II loudly interrupted Apple’s fall hardware event last year in an attempt to steal the spotlight from AirPods Pro 2, and now Amazon is marking down the flagship true wireless earbuds for one of the first times. Right now, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II sell for $249 shipped in one of two styles including Soapstone and Triple Black. Each one is down from the usual $299 going rate for one of the first times while delivering $50 in savings. These markdowns are also matching the second-best prices to date, coming within $20 of the all-time low only set once before nearly 2 months ago.

As for what that latest and greatest experience actually looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Going with the original pair of Bose QuietComfort earbuds lets you get alway with some extra cash in your pocket for those who can live without some of the higher-end features. Clocking in at $199, you’re still getting ANC and a true wireless design that comes backed by Qi-enabled charging case to deliver 18 hours of listening. But there are some trade-offs like the sound calibration mentioned above as well as the improved noise cancellation and personalized transparency modes.

If you’d just prefer to go with one of the options in your respective ecosystem, the latest from both Apple and Google are currently on sale, too. Headlining all of the other price cuts you’ll find in our headphones guide, right now Apple’s just-refreshed AirPods Pro 2 have fallen to a new all-time low at $199. Then over on the Google front, the Pixel Buds Pro have dropped down to $150 to go alongside the more affordable Pixel Buds A-Series at $79.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a sleek, versatile musical companion designed to fit you and everything you do. Engineered with pioneering CustomTune sound calibration technology, these wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to fit your ears, so you get the world’s best noise cancellation and deep, immersive sound with powerful base whether you’re at home or on the go.

