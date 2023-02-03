Bose offers up to 50% off for Valentine’s Day: Speakers, headphones, buds, more from $114

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesPortable Bluetooth SpeakersBose
50% off From $114
Fall Bose deals

Bose has now launched its annual Valentine’s Day sale featuring price drops on Bluetooth speakers, headphones, earbuds, and more at up to 50% off. One standout is the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $129 shipped on Amazon and directly from Bose. Regularly $149, this is a solid $20 price drop, a match for the Amazon low, and the best we can find for a new unit. You will also find this model for $114 via the world-class Bose refurbishment program (same warranty as a new unit, more details below), which is matching our previous mention. This indoor/outdoor speaker delivers “a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio” alongside a waterproof and floating design, 12 hours of battery life, and USB-C charging. Head below for more Bose Valentine’s Day deals. 

Bose Valentine’s Day deals: Speaker, headphones, more:

While some of the price drops below aren’t quite as deep as those we saw over the Black Friday season last year, that is only to be expected from a brand like this. Even still, they are either matching or within $20 or so of those offers in most cases to deliver some notable options for folks looking for an epic techy Valentine’s Day gift this year. Beyond that, much of the Super Bowl home theater Bose deals are still live starting from $199 below as well. 

Bose home theater deals:

Then check out Marshall’s new Middleton speaker that just launched, the Oontz deal in today’s smartphone accessories roundup, and more right here as well. 

  • Waterproof wireless speaker for travel – SoundLink Flex is rigorously tested to meet IP67 waterproof speaker standards. Crafted and sealed with waterproof materials, it even floats – ideal for outdoor adventures
  • Portable Bluetooth speaker – Built to resist water, dust, and debris, in a design that withstands drops and rust, this compact speaker goes wherever you do. It’s also easy to hold and store, and resistant to corrosion and UV light
  • Rechargeable wireless speaker battery – Portable speaker charges through USB-C cable (included). Lithium-ion battery offers up to 12 hours of life per charge
  • Built-in microphone – You can make and receive calls through the portable Bluetooth speaker. Just one button accesses your phone’s Siri or Google Assistant voice input

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Portable Bluetooth Speakers Bose

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $250 on ASUS’ ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Laptop dow...
Valentine’s Day gifts that keep on giving: Live s...
Sonos Super Bowl sale goes live with $100 off Arc AirPl...
MVMT Valentine’s Day Sale takes 20% off watches, ...
Apple’s official Smart Folio Covers for latest iPad m...
Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bl...
New Caseology Samsung Galaxy S23 cases arrive with laun...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tempest Pirat...
Load more...
Show More Comments