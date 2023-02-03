Bose offers up to 50% off for Valentine’s Day: Speakers, headphones, buds, more from $114

Bose has now launched its annual Valentine’s Day sale featuring price drops on Bluetooth speakers, headphones, earbuds, and more at up to 50% off. One standout is the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $129 shipped on Amazon and directly from Bose. Regularly $149, this is a solid $20 price drop, a match for the Amazon low, and the best we can find for a new unit. You will also find this model for $114 via the world-class Bose refurbishment program (same warranty as a new unit, more details below), which is matching our previous mention. This indoor/outdoor speaker delivers “a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio” alongside a waterproof and floating design, 12 hours of battery life, and USB-C charging. Head below for more Bose Valentine’s Day deals.

Bose Valentine’s Day deals: Speaker, headphones, more:

While some of the price drops below aren’t quite as deep as those we saw over the Black Friday season last year, that is only to be expected from a brand like this. Even still, they are either matching or within $20 or so of those offers in most cases to deliver some notable options for folks looking for an epic techy Valentine’s Day gift this year. Beyond that, much of the Super Bowl home theater Bose deals are still live starting from $199 below as well.

Bose home theater deals:

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker features:

Waterproof wireless speaker for travel – SoundLink Flex is rigorously tested to meet IP67 waterproof speaker standards. Crafted and sealed with waterproof materials, it even floats – ideal for outdoor adventures

Portable Bluetooth speaker – Built to resist water, dust, and debris, in a design that withstands drops and rust, this compact speaker goes wherever you do. It’s also easy to hold and store, and resistant to corrosion and UV light

Rechargeable wireless speaker battery – Portable speaker charges through USB-C cable (included). Lithium-ion battery offers up to 12 hours of life per charge

Built-in microphone – You can make and receive calls through the portable Bluetooth speaker. Just one button accesses your phone’s Siri or Google Assistant voice input

