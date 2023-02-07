Shark’s regularly $500 AV911S EX Robot Vacuum with self-empty base falls to $300

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Base for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 40% discount, or solid $200 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked to date while coming within cents of the all-time low. This vacuum model doesn’t typically drop from its regular price, and when it does the sales are short-lived. The bagless self-emptying base can store up to 30 days of dirt and debris with the robot vacuum itself roaming around your home cleaning tile, hardwood flooring, and carpet. It uses a row-by-row cleaning pattern to effectively clean your floors and it will return to the base when its battery starts running low. The design of the pickup brushes here makes this vacuum a good fit for homes with pets. You could start a cleaning session by pressing the button on the top of the vacuum, but you could instead connect it to your Alexa or Assistant setup and use voice commands. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S vacuum for $140 with the on-page coupon clipped. The S in 11S stands for Slim since this robot is just 2.85-inches thick meaning it can get under stands and furniture other robots may not be able to. Don’t let this small form factor fool you though, this vacuum packs in 1300Pa of suction power to pick up as much debris as possible with the BoostIQ technology automatically increasing suction when extra strength is needed. Unlike the iRobot option above, this one is controlled by an included remote that will allow you to start home cleanings and such.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these robot vacuums will clean your floors, what is cleaning your water? We’re currently tracking the Brita Water Filter System marked down to $15, the lowest price we can find. It is designed to attach to your standard faucet to make your tap water “cleaner and great-tasting.” It delivers three spray options (filtered water, unfiltered water, and unfiltered spray), an electronic filter status notification, and everything you need to hook it up.

Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base features:

Deep-cleaning power to tackle large and small debris, and pet hair.

Methodically cleans row by row, room to room for complete coverage.

It returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.

Capture dust, dander, and allergens.

Easily start cleaning with Google Assistant, Alexa, or one tap in the app.

