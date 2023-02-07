Brita’s sink faucet-mounted Water Filter System drops to under $15 today (Reg. $23+)

Amazon is now offering the sink faucet-mounted Brita Water Filter System at $14.79 shipped. Regularly $37, it has more typically sold for between $23 and $34 at Amazon over the last several months and is now at the lowest price we can find. This Amazon best-selling faucet filtration fixture is now matching the lowest price we have tracked there in over a year as well. It is designed to attach to your standard faucet to make your tap water “cleaner and great-tasting.” It delivers three spray options (filtered water, unfiltered water, and unfiltered spray), an electronic filter status notification, and everything you need to hook it up. Head below for more details.

All things considered, the deal above delivers the best price we can find on anything comparable from a brand you can trust. We can’t even find a basic no-name filtered water pitcher for less than $14.50 right now. If you’re in the market for a unit like this to clean the water coming straight of your tap, the price drop above is certainly worth consideration.

Then go swing by our home goods hub for all the best deals on kitchen and cooking gear we are tracking right now. From Amazon’s latest Instant Pot sale event with deals starting from $35 to Breville’s high-end Pizzaiolo Smart Oven, there are plenty of notable deals. We also spotted a relatively rare discount on Keurig’s Wi-Fi smart coffee/latte maker with milk frother at $50 off this morning.

Brita Water Filter for Sink features:

This complete Brita faucet water filter attaches to your standard faucet making tap water cleaner* and great-tasting; filtration system is easy to install; no tools required, *vs tap

Get great-tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1800 single-use water bottles** per year

The space efficient design attaches directly to your faucet to give you a choice of 3 convenient spray options for everyday needs – filtered water, unfiltered water and unfiltered spray; Available in white and includes an electronic filter indicator for easy replacement reminders; Height 4.86″; Width 4.69″; Depth 2.26″; Weight .84 pounds

Reduce 99% of lead, chlorine (taste and odor), asbestos, particulates, Benzene, and more; a helpful status indicator lets you know when to replace the filter with an easy 1-click filter replacement.

