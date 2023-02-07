Motorola’s unlocked Edge 2022 5G smartphone has a 144Hz display at new low of $299.50

Amazon is offering the unlocked Motorola Edge 2022 5G 256GB Smartphone for $299.53 shipped. Down from a typical rate of $350 at Amazon over the past few months, today’s deal comes in to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $50 below our last mention. Ready to replace your aging smartphone, the Motorola Edge features the latest tech without breaking the bank. The 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display features a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it ideal for gaming on-the-go. Then, when it comes to capturing family memories, the 50MP triple camera system with stabilization, an ultra-wide lens, and even macro vision, will make recording those moments a breeze. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1050, this smartphone will do great for mobile gaming, photo editing, and more. Plus, the Motorola Edge will last up to two days on a single charge and there’s both fast charging and Qi wireless support making it super easy to top off mid-day or overnight when needed. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your $50 in savings to keep your new smartphone protected from drops, tumbles, and scratches. For starters, this case comes in at $11 on Amazon and is designed to protect the Motorola Edge from drops, with a lip on the front to keep your screen suspended above tables that you set it down on. Then, you should pick up this 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors to prevent scratches and more for just $9.

Looking for more of a premium smartphone experience? Well, right now Amazon is clearing out Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy S22 5G, which comes in at $170 off its normal rate. Down to its second-best price of $680 in this sale, the S22 5G features more high-end features like a higher-powered processor, triple-sensor 8K camera array, and more. Then, swing by our Android guide to find other great ways to save on apps and games, accessories, and more for your smartphone setup.

Motorola Edge Unlocked Android Smartphone features:

Watch your favorite entertainment in true-to-life color on a fast and fluid 6.6″ FHD+ OLED display. Capture sharper photos with Ultra pixel technology and OIS, take ultra-wide shots, and see every amazing detail with Macro Vision. Go up to two days on a single charge, then fuel up fast with TurboPower 30 or wireless charging. Enjoy smooth gaming, ultra-wideband connectivity, and amazing camera experiences with the MediaTek Dimensity 1050.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!