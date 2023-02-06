Today’s Android game and app deals: Despotism 3k, MONOPOLY, LIMBO, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting below. Just be sure to scope out all of the Google deals we are tracking right now including $100 or more off Pixel 7/Pro handsets, the 4K Chromecast with Google TV, and Pixel Buds Pro at $150 alongside $50 in savings on the Google Pixel Watch. As for the Google Play software offers, highlight offers include Templar Battleforce RPG, LIMBO, Despotism 3k, Package Inc, MONOPOLY, 3D EARTH PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Despotism 3k:

Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor.In other words, this is a indie resource management sim with rogue-lite elements, dramatic plot, and an abundance of pop culture references. Also, humor. Slaughter has never been so fun!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nanoleaf’s wooden Elements HomeKit lights work with T...
Hiboy KS4 electric scooter ride for 17 miles per charge...
HYPER’s Big Game sale knocks 50% off metal MacBoo...
ASUS’ regularly $2,000 ROG Strix Scar 15 RTX 3080...
Zagg takes 25% off portable MagSafe chargers, iPhone 14...
WD’s easystore external HDD delivers 14TB of back...
Save 31% on ANYCUBIC’s Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer...
Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for ...
Load more...
Show More Comments