Today’s Android game and app deals: Despotism 3k, MONOPOLY, LIMBO, more

- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Stone Of Souls HD FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse FREE (Reg. $1)
- Demon Hunter: Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Planet O – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Templar Battleforce RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- Cultist Simulator $2 (Reg. $7)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Despotism 3k $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Package Inc – Cargo Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Brain App: Ult. Brain Training $1 (Reg. $9.50)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Golden Hour+ $3 (Reg. $4)
- Icon Pack Creator $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- 3D EARTH PRO – local forecast $2 (Reg. $9.50)
- EZ Notes – Notes Voice Notes FREE (Reg. $1)
- Annabelle ui icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Golf Peaks $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium $7 (Reg. $14)
- The Escapists 2 $1 (Reg. $7)
- The Escapists $1 (Reg. $6.50)
- Flockers $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Worms 4 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Sheltered $0.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Alien Shooter $1 (Reg. $5)
- Alien Shooter 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $5)
- inbento $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Scientific Calculator Scalar $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor.In other words, this is a indie resource management sim with rogue-lite elements, dramatic plot, and an abundance of pop culture references. Also, humor. Slaughter has never been so fun!
