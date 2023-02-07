SwitchBot makes your tilt blinds smart with latest solar-powered kit, available now

Today, SwitchBot’s latest smart Blind Tilt conversion kit is available for purchase on Amazon. Ready to make your traditional tilt blinds smart? This kit is battery-powered and even comes with a solar panel for easy installation without having to run a bunch of wires. Sound like something you’d be interested in? Keep reading for more information.

Use Alexa or Assistant to open the blinds

The SwitchBot Blind Tilt is made to work with just about all existing horizontal blinds that have a wand or twisting rod. The kit installs in just a minute, and you won’t need to dismantle anything to get it working. In fact, you just have to install the adapter coupling, attach the main unit, then add the solar panel to the window. It’s that simple.

The solar panel is really the key feature here. Normally, you have to run some form of power to the blind controller, or even swap out batteries every now and then. But, since SwitchBot is including the solar panel to keep it charged, that means this unit won’t stop working randomly unless it goes eight months without any sun.

Once installed, the fun really can begin. You’ll use the SwitchBot app to configure the blinds, including schedules and timers. However, a cool feature is the sunrise and sunset mode. Essentially, there’s a light sensor built into the unit that can adjust the blinds automatically. For example, if the sunlight gets too bright around noon, then the blinds can automatically close a little to help keep it from being blinding inside. Then, when the clouds come over, it can open the blinds to let more light in. On top of that, the motor itself can move as accurately as two degrees, which means that you can really dial in the angle and amount of light let into a room.

This kit is fully compatible with Alexa and Assistant for voice commands, though that does require the addition of the SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote, which is how the system connects to your Wi-Fi network. However, once that’s added, then all of the smarts come to life, making this system even more functional.

The SwitchBot Blind Tilt is available to order today at Amazon for $79.99 shipped, and it’s already beginning to be delivered.

9to5Toys’ Take

This is something that I honestly wish existed years ago. Being able to have blinds automatically open or close based on the sunlight, time of day, or my presence through Assistant or Alexa is something that I’ve wanted for a very long time. The nicest features of the SwitchBot Blind Tilt, however, are the included solar panel as well as the light sensing function. So, if you’re looking for a way to keep your blinds open during the day, semiclosed when it’s bright, and completely closed at night, then this is a great way to do just that.

