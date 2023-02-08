ASUS’ ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor is G-SYNC compatible down at $400

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this solid $100 price drop marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since last October while coming within $20 of the all-time low. Featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and, according to ASUS, its Extreme Low Blur Sync technology will let you experience next to no tearing or ghosting while gaming. This monitor will also run at an overclocked 170Hz refresh rate to give you even more frames to react to enemies quickly. You’ll get two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input to use for your computer and consoles plus a built-in USB hub. Each monitor is color-calibrated at the factory and can cover around 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount for $46 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to get into PC gaming? We’re currently tracking the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,700, the new all-time low. This desktop is designed to play just about any game you might want to throw at it. With a 12th Generation i9 processor, the RTX 3070 GPU, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, there’s plenty of power here to crank the graphics up to ultra when playing at 1080p or 1440p and still push high frame rates. You’ll find that the Tower 7i features a pretty solid design with a Raven Black case, transparent side panels, and ARGB lighting inside for enhanced visuals.

ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor features:

ASUS Fast IPS Display allows the display’s liquid crystal elements to switch up to 4X faster than conventional IPS panels for improved response. With a 1 ms gray-to-gray response time, smearing and motion blur are virtually eliminated.

Provides a wider range of colors with a cinema-standard DCI-P3 95% color gamut. To ensure color accuracy, all the monitors is factory pre-calibrated with factory calibration report.

ASUS Dynamic Shadow Boost technology automatically clarifies dark areas of the game without changing other areas, improving overall viewing while also making it easier to spot enemies hidden in dark areas of the map.

