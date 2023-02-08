Lenovo’s RTX 3070/i9 Tower 7i desktop runs your setup at low of $1,700 (Save $500)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,699.99 shipped. Down from $2,200, today’s 23% discount comes in at $100 under our previous mention to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This desktop is designed to play just about any game you might want to throw at it. With a 12th Generation i9 processor, the RTX 3070 GPU, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, there’s plenty of power here to crank the graphics up to ultra when playing at 1080p or 1440p and still push high frame rates. You’ll find that the Tower 7i features a pretty solid design with a Raven Black case, transparent side panels, and ARGB lighting inside for enhanced visuals. Plus, there’s 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E in tow as well as PCIe 5.0 support. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $135, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity.

However, if you want even more performance, consider checking out SK hynix’s Gold P31 and Platinum P41 M.2 internal NVMe SSDs that are on sale from $45.50 right now. These are the two drives that I run in my main gaming system and they both have pretty stellar performance. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i features:

Leave a furious trail of devastation with our ultimate gaming mothership: the Legion Tower 7i. Feel the thrill, savagery and rush of an overpowering war machine bearing down on your opponents as you wield the latest 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i9K processors, powered by the Ampere architecture of the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 series graphics cards, pushing frame rates to the max at high resolution. The Alder Lake-S Z690 motherboard future-proofs your build further, while the Legion Coldfront 4.0 drives high-octane performance even as your rig stays cool and whisper-quiet.

