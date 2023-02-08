Greenworks’ 40V cordless pressure washer works anywhere you take it for $238 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Pressure Washer for $237.85 shipped. Down from $280, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since this past August when it fell to $221, making now the best time in months to pick it up. Normally you have to plug in a pressure washer to the wall and hose, but this model ditches both of those requirements. With up to 800 PSI of power, you simply need water in the removable bucket and the 4Ah battery that’s already included. Then, there’s a soap dispenser as well as both 25 and 40 degree nozzles to handle a wide range of tasks. Keep reading for more.

You can get more power while saving money by getting the traditional corded Greenworks 1,600 PSI electric pressure washer for $110 at Amazon. The main thing to keep in mind is that this model requires both a wall outlet and hose to function, which means it’s not quite as versatile as today’s lead deal.

Continue on with the cordless and battery-powered nature of today’s lead deal with four solar LED lights on sale for just $5 each. Coming in at $20 on Amazon right now, this 42% discount makes these lights pretty affordable for placing around your yard. The built-in solar panel means no wires have to be run and there’s a rechargeable battery which means you’ll never have to swap it out either.

Greenworks 40V Cordless Pressure Washer features:

The Greenworks 40V cordless pressure washer features 800 PSI, quick connect wand comes with soap dispenser, 25°, 40° nozzles, removable bucket with handle for external water sources, 40V 4Ah USB battery, 3-year tool and battery.

