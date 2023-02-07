SK hynix Gold P31 M.2 internal SSDs return to Amazon lows starting from just $45.50 today

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering its 1TB Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2 Gen 3 Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Originally closer to $135 and more recently going for around $123, this is matching our previous mention and within cents of the Amazon all-time low. You’ll los find the 500GB and 2TB variants marked down to $45.59 and $149.99 restively, down from the regular $70 and $108. While the Gen3 P31 isn’t the latest and greatest – a 500GB WD_BLACK PCIe Gen4 will run you more than the 1TB above at $84) – it is also a more economical choice. SK hynix has been delivering some affordable internal SSD solutions for quite some time and the 3,500MB/s transfer rate on today’s deal is quite respectable for the price. It also ships with a 5-year warranty and “proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology.” Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find something more affordable that can keep up with the SK hynix models above. While they might not be as speedy as some folks would like, and likely won’t suffice on hardcore, modern systems, Gen4 SSDs will likely be a bit of waste for those still using older motherboards anyway. 

Having said that if you are hoping for something that approaches or even out runs the 7,000MB/s speeds, the ongoing deals on CORSAIR’s heatsink PC/PS5 MP600 internal SSDs are a solid option. While they aren’t quite as affordable as the SK hynix featured above, they are relatively close considering the included heatsink and how much faster they are. 

SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe SSD features:

  • Performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology
  • Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance
  • 5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)
  • Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

