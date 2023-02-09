Anker’s AI-powered 1080p60 USB-C PowerConf C300 webcam returns to $80 low

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its PowerConf C300 1080p USB Webcam for $79.99 shipped. Down 20% from its typical going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This webcam will help take your video conference calls and streams to the next level with a 1080p60 sensor that features “true-to-life” colors. There’s also built-in microphones so you can take your meetings without having to plug anything else in. Anker packed in a lot of other functions here, as well, including an AI-powered auto low-light correction system, automatic adjustment of the field of view to keep you front and center, as well as auto-focus to ensure the picture stays sharp no matter where you move. Learn more about what this webcam has to offer by checking out our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Save some cash when you choose to pick up the Logitech HD C615 Webcam instead. Sure, it’s not quite as nice as Anker’s offering above. But, at the same time, it’s quite compact and still features a 1080p sensor. Plus, the fold-and-go design makes it ideal for on-the-go workflows, as it’s perfect for laptops and only costs $30 on Amazon.

Further upgrade your setup with iClever’s sleek USB-C rechargeable wireless keyboard and mouse combo kit. Delivering two must-have accessories to your desk for just $26, this kit features built-in rechargeable batteries so you won’t have to worry about swapping out AAs as time goes on. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other must-have desk upgrades for your office setup.

Anker PowerConf C300 features:

Look Like a Pro: Make a great first impression with clients and impress your boss with PowerConf C300’s crisp 1080p/60FPS camera with true-to-life colors. Clear Voice Pickup: Be heard loud and clear while working from home thanks to the ultra-sensitive dual microphones. Shine Bright in Low Light: When working late or calling clients in different time zones, auto low-light correction kicks in to ensure you stand out, even in poor lighting conditions.

