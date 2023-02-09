Fibaro’s eye-catching HomeKit multi-sensor tracks motion, temperature, and vibration at $40

Amazon currently offers the Fibaro HomeKit Multi-Sensor for $40.30 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $50, today’s offer arrives at just shy of 20% off while marking the first price cut since in over 2 months. Coming within $1 of that previous mention from back in November, this is also the third-best price to date. Don’t be put off by the design, Fibaro’s multi-sensor delivers one of the best options on the market for outfitting your smart home with some extra stats. It provides everything from motion detection and light intensity to temperature tracking and even vibration monitoring, helping you keep tabs on the happenings of your space or set automations with the Bluetooth sensor to trigger scenes in your Siri and HomeKit setup. Head below for more.

Today’s featured deal is the most affordable HomeKit motion sensor out there, let alone a device that’ll track everything the Fibaro unit does. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make out for less. Those with a Zigbee setup could take advantage of Aqara’s Motion Sensor, but that’ll only keep tabs on two of the metrics noted on the lead accessory, not to mention it needs to pair with a hub to get HomeKit support.

On top of just automating your setup, motion sensors like either the Fibaro or Aqara models above are notable additions to your smart home for some added security. In much of the same vein, Level’s latest invisible HomeKit smart locks also help keep your home secure with the ability to ensure your front door is locked from anywhere. Whether you’re just up in bed at night and don’t want to end the coziness just to check or you’re halfway across the country, these discounts bring more than just Siri control to the table and now start at $159. Though you really do have to go check out the invisible designs that make these some of the best looking smart locks on the market. But that’s really just an added benefit on top of the peace of mind.

Fibaro HomeKit Multi-Sensor features:

Motion sensing goes high tech! The FIBARO Apple HomeKit enabled Motion Sensor uses Bluetooth low energy technology. Along with detecting motion, the multisensor accessory measures the ambient temperature and light intensity. The sensor has a built-in accelerometer to detect any tampering with the accessory. IIt is battery powered and designed to be installed quickly and easily on any surface. The eye shaped LED indicator signals motion, temperature level, tampering and can be used to identify the accessory.

