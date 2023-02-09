Amazon’s latest eero Wi-Fi 6E/+ mesh routers see Valentine’s Day discounts from $111

Rikka Altland -
AmazonNetworkingeero
Reg. $139 From $111

Joining in on all of the other in-house Amazon devices getting in on the Valentine’s Day savings, Amazon’s lineup of latest eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers are now seeing the first discounts since early December. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way is a 3-pack of the eero Pro 6E routers at $439. This is down from the usual $699 going rate and arriving as the second-best price to date at 20% off. It comes within $20 of the all-time low, and still marks one of the first chances to save. Delivering the latest and greatest system from eero to date, its new Pro 6E pack arrives with Wi-Fi 6E support that enables 2.3Gb/s wired network speeds. Over its Tri-band wireless coverage, you’re looking at 1.3Gb/s capabilities alongside single node design that can still provide 2,000-square feet of coverage. There’s also built-in Zigbee and Thread radios for expanding your smart home, too. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $111.

Much like the lead deal, all of the following markdowns are sitting at the second-best prices to date. All of the Wi-Fi 6E counterparts arrive at within $20 of the all-time lows last set back in November, while the Wi-Fi 6+ models are still at the second-best prices yet, too.

Other eero Wi-Fi 6E deals:

Other eero Wi-Fi 6+ deals: 

Though if you’d prefer just to skip the Amazon route altogether, TP-Link and its Deco Wi-Fi systems are some of our favorite solutions here at 9to5Toys. Right now, we’re tracking a chance to save on its X55 mesh package, which includes three nodes to blanket your home in reliable coverage at $185. It’s an alternative to either of the eero systems above, that also lets you cash-in on savings at 26% off.

eero Pro 6E system features:

Our newest, tri-band eero leverages additional bandwidth to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can confidently stream, game, and get the most out of your smart home and mobile devices.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

eero

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 37% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with U...
Pad & Quill debuts new full-grain vintage leather ...
This 100W solar panel produces up to 500Wh/day at $72 i...
Secure two dozen Whole Foods roses at $25 Prime shipped...
Save 40% on TP-Link’s Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Wired...
Solo Stove launches Mesa XL tabletop smokeless fire pit...
Spigen’s sustainable vegan leather MagSafe wallet...
ASUS’ Vivobook S 14 Flip 2-in-1 Laptop runs Windo...
Load more...
Show More Comments