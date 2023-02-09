Amazon’s latest eero Wi-Fi 6E/+ mesh routers see Valentine’s Day discounts from $111

Joining in on all of the other in-house Amazon devices getting in on the Valentine’s Day savings, Amazon’s lineup of latest eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers are now seeing the first discounts since early December. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way is a 3-pack of the eero Pro 6E routers at $439. This is down from the usual $699 going rate and arriving as the second-best price to date at 20% off. It comes within $20 of the all-time low, and still marks one of the first chances to save. Delivering the latest and greatest system from eero to date, its new Pro 6E pack arrives with Wi-Fi 6E support that enables 2.3Gb/s wired network speeds. Over its Tri-band wireless coverage, you’re looking at 1.3Gb/s capabilities alongside single node design that can still provide 2,000-square feet of coverage. There’s also built-in Zigbee and Thread radios for expanding your smart home, too. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $111.

Much like the lead deal, all of the following markdowns are sitting at the second-best prices to date. All of the Wi-Fi 6E counterparts arrive at within $20 of the all-time lows last set back in November, while the Wi-Fi 6+ models are still at the second-best prices yet, too.

Other eero Wi-Fi 6E deals:

Other eero Wi-Fi 6+ deals:

Though if you’d prefer just to skip the Amazon route altogether, TP-Link and its Deco Wi-Fi systems are some of our favorite solutions here at 9to5Toys. Right now, we’re tracking a chance to save on its X55 mesh package, which includes three nodes to blanket your home in reliable coverage at $185. It’s an alternative to either of the eero systems above, that also lets you cash-in on savings at 26% off.

eero Pro 6E system features:

Our newest, tri-band eero leverages additional bandwidth to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can confidently stream, game, and get the most out of your smart home and mobile devices.

