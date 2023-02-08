Save nearly 50% as Breville’s Furious Blender hits a new Amazon all-time low at $101

Amazon is now offering a particularly notable price on the Breville Fresh and Furious Blender at $100.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Amazon and directly from Breville, today’s deal is nearly $100 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Not only is this very close to a straight 50% in savings, but it is also a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering a $200 home blending solution for much less, you’re looking at nine 1-touch programs and five speed settings for smoothies, meal preparations, protein shakes, iced drinks, and more. This model also features a Vac Q that “removes air from the jug before blending, providing smoother textures, brighter colors, and richer flavors” alongside an onboard LCD screen to showcase the count, speed settings, and more. Additional details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand name $200 blender in the $100 range right now. But if the Breville above isn’t getting you excited, consider a more affordable solution like the Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender. It’s not going to deliver that traditional upright experience, but it will more than suffice for your daily shakes and even light meal prep needs at $60 shipped

Speaking of Breville, you’ll want to check out the all-time low we have on its high-end Pizzaiolo Smart Oven, and then head over to our home goods guide for more. Joining this price drop on Instant’s most affordable Essentials air fryer that has now returned to its all-time low, be sure to browse through the rest of Amazon’s latest Instant brand sale events with up to 30% in savings and deal starting from $35 shipped

The Breville Fresh and Furious is where power meets versatility; Designed with 9 one touch programs and 5 speed settings for instant smoothies, green smoothies and ice crushing to make what is a rough start, a smooth finish…A blender that combines the functionality of a powerful blender with some food processing tasks for versatility and convenience; Crush and chop to turn ice into snow, fold and aerate for creamy smoothies and soups…The blade design and high torque motor delivers quiet and efficient blending performance; Engineered surgical grade stainless steel, ensures the blades stay sharp, for longer.

