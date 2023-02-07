Instant’s most affordable Essentials 4-qt. air fryer returns to holiday low today at $55 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Essentials 4-quart Air Fryer for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $80 and currently on sale for $65 directly from Instant, today’s deal is 31% off and the lowest price we can find. Not only is this matching the Amazon all-time low, but we have only seen it down this low twice before today. You’re looking at a simple, no-frills air frying solution for folks looking for a straight to the point solution without needing to mess around with all the bells and whistles. It features a 4-quart capacity with a pair of simple dial controls for time and temperature (170 to 400 degrees) alongside a non-stick dishwasher-safe basket, “little to no preheating time,” and enough capacity for up to 1.5-pounds of fries. Head below for more details.

You’ll find even more advanced Instant air fryers on sale right here and in our previous roundup, but for something more affordable check out the Chefman TurboFry 5-Quart Air Fryer. This model delivers an even larger capacity with the same basic controls as you’ll find above in our lead deal, just with a lighter $50 shipped price tag at Amazon.

Over in our home goods hub you’ll find the rest of the ongoing kitchen and cooking deals from many of the biggest brands out there alongside some more affordable options that are on sale. One standout and rare offer has Breville’s high-end Pizzaiolo Smart Oven down at a new all-time low with $200 in savings attached, not to mention Ninja’s latest Foodi Air Fry Indoor Grill at the $180 all-time low ($100 off).

Instant Essentials 4-quart Air Fryer features:

Featuring 2 simple dials for time and temperature, making operating this air fryer so convenient! Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time! Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray. Little to no preheating time, from frozen to golden in minutes! Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 170 to 400° F. Perfect for quick delicious meals, preparing side dishes, appetizers, wings and more. Great addition to any kitchen!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!