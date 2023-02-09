Ring’s budget-focused refurb wired Video Doorbell falls to best price yet at $20, more

Through next week, Woot is offering a range of Ring wired video doorbells on sale from $20 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the wired Ring Video Doorbell for $19.99. For comparison, it cost $65 at launch, is on sale for $39 at Amazon in new condition right now, and today’s deal comes in at $19 below our previous mention. In fact, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to let you know who’s at the door, Ring’s wired Video Doorbell is the perfect way to greet guests or delivery drivers without having to actually open the door. This comes from the built-in 1080p sensor which gives you live notifications, lets you talk to the person outside, and also access recordings from up to 180 days prior should you have a Ring Protect Plus plan. Ships with a 90-day warranty, and you can check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

When it comes to video doorbells, today’s deal is about as good as it gets when it comes to the best price for a well-known brand. Even the budget-focused Wyze Video Doorbell costs $50 right now at Amazon. So, if adding a video doorbell to your home was on the list of things to do in 2023, then now’s your best chance yet to do just that.

Further upgrade your smart home by paying a visit to our dedicated guide. There, you’ll find deals on various items like Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat that’s on sale for $198 right now. Ready to help you regulate winter temps, as well as keep things cool in the summer, the Nest Learning Thermostat is discounted by $51 in the sale we found yesterday, making now a compelling time to pick it up.

Wired Ring Video Doorbell features:

Get real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. To hear audio notifications in your home, pair with a Ring Chime, compatible Alexa device, or select the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle. Note: the doorbell will not sound your existing chime. Night vision with sharp contrast ensures you’ll never miss a detail – even in the dark. For added peace of mind, pair with Alexa to help you keep an eye on your home. Connect with Alexa to hear motion alerts on your compatible Echo device or see a Live View with an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet. Talk to visitors by saying, “Alexa, talk to the front door.” With a Ring Protect plan (subscription sold separately), Alexa can also make voice announcements and automatically show live video feed on an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet when your Ring Video Doorbell detects a person.

