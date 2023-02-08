Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat helps regulate winter temps at $198 (Save $51)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on Google’s latest flagship smart thermostat in months. The Nest Learning Thermostat typically sells for $249, but right now you can bring this accessory to your Asssitant smart home for $197.68 shipped. This is the first chance to save since back over Black Friday, with today’s offer also beating that mention by roughly $2. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since before the Thanksgiving week shopping event, and the second-best discount to date.

Winter weather continues to rage on across much of the country, only to be matched by inconsistent rising temperatures that make regulating your home’s climate all that much more annoying. The Nest Learning Thermostat steps in to take the guess work out of the equation, packing plenty of smart features as well as Assistant integration into one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market. It also pairs that with a touchscreen display at the center of the design to complete the voice and smartphone control to round out the energy savings.

Ditching the more adaptive features that give the lead deal its Learning name means you can save some extra cash, and Google’s more recent Thermostat at $99.99 is just the solution. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead deal without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem at nearly 50% below the lead deal. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

For another solution to help tame those frigid temperatures though the end of winter, ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced is also on sale. This one has only gone on sale a couple of times before, and is now resting at within $1 of the all-time low last set over 2 months ago. It’s down from the usual $190 going rate while delivering HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support at $160, albeit without the same tailored experience for those who have based their smart home around the Google ecosystem.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!