Spigen’s sustainable vegan leather MagSafe wallet hits one of its best prices yet at $20

While it might not be the newer 3-card model we featured late last year, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-card Valentinus MagFit Magnetic Wallet for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 at $19.99 in both black and brown. Shipping is free for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $27 at Amazon and a bloated $40 directly from Spigen, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. They have most recently been sitting in the $25 range via Amazon and are now at the lowest price we have tracked there. Made from sustainable vegan leather, these wallets make use of MagSafe to connect directly to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series device while providing enough space for your two most important cards/IDs. You’ll even find a nice little finger port so you can more easily coax cards in and out of the wallet pocket. Additional details below.

While not nearly as well known a brand as Spigen, if you’re willing to take a bit of a shot on a smaller accessory maker, the Lacase Magnetic Card Wallet is worth a look. It provides an arguably even cleaner look, comes in a broader range of colors, and starts at just over $11.50 Prime shipped. We don’t have any specific experience with this one like the Spigen gear, but it is a more affordable option nonetheless.

But if it’s the latest MagSafe card carrier from Apple you’re after, deals on those are still live. Not only do they deliver Apple’s leather treatment and design to the magnetic wallet space, but they are also packed with Find My tech so you can have a chance to track down your lost wallet should the worst come to pass. Now down from the usual $59 to $48 shipped, get a closer look at this price drop while you still can right here.

Spigen Valentinus MagFit Wallet features:

Easily access your cards with an additional access port

Mindfully sourced and made with sustainable vegan leather

Capable of keeping up to 2 cards in the storage compartment

Slim form factor to easily slide in-and-out of your pocket

ONLY compatible with Magsafe iPhone series and Magsafe Cases. Magnet feature on the wallet will not hold with other iPhone models or Non-Magsafe Cases

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!