Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallets deliver Find My features to iPhone 14 at $48 (Reg. $59)

After a single style went on sale earlier in the week, Amazon is now discounting all of Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support. Marked down to $47.99 shipped in several colorways, you’re looking at the second-best prices to date from the usual $59 going rates. This is the lowest we’ve seen since back over the holidays when Black Friday pricing dropped each style down to $45, and is also the first markdown since then, too. Having been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 14 last year, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model.

As far as alternatives go, I am personally a big fan of this offering from CASETiFY. We took a hands-on look at the brand’s MagSafe Wallet right when it launched, finding that it arrives with similar form and function. Though the one big difference is that there’s a more environmentally-friendly faux leather build that pairs with a more affordable $40 price tag. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Now tipping into the latter half of the work week, our Apple guide is packed with some fresh discounts on all of its latest flagship releases and gear. There are some price cuts up for grabs on everything from M2 iPad Pros to official accessories, not to mention the latest MacBooks and Mac mini and so much more.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

