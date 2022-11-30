Spigen launches new vegan leather 3-card Valentinus MagSafe wallet at $29

Let’s take a quick look at Spigen’s new MagSafe wallet. The brand has long since been among our favorite budget-friendly Apple gear accessory makers, delivering well-made gear that hits above the modest price tags. After going hands-on with its new iPhone 14 cases collection and featuring the brand’s high-end Enzo Italian leather variant, we spotted a new version of its Valentinus MagSafe wallet for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series users surface this morning. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New roomy Spigen MagSafe wallet

Spigen’s Valentinus lineup of accessories includes Apple AirTag cases alongside the previously available two-card wallet attachments. But it just recently issued a new three-card MagSafe wallet for those that might need a little bit more space for IDs and bank cards. Some reviewers have claimed squeezing a third card into the original version is a bit too snug, which likely prompted Spigen to reissue the wallet with a little more room for folks that need it.

The three-card Spigen Valentinus MagFit Magnetic Wallet Card Holder is made from “mindfully sourced” and sustainable vegan leather with a smooth and yet angular design. It, expectedly, snaps to the back of your MagSafe-ready iPhone in the usual fashion. If it’s anything like the previously available version, and it almost certainly is, it provides quite a strong and reliable magnetic connection at that.

Now it’s clearly going to be a little bit more roomy than the smaller two-card variants, but Spigen does describe its new MagSafe wallet as retaining its relatively slim form factor that can “easily slide in-and-out of your pocket.” You’ll find a subtle debossed Spigen logo front and center here alongside a finger opening along the bottom so you can coax your cards in and out of the holder easier – the same goes for the back of the wallet if you need a little extra help getting them in and out.

The new three-card Spigen Valentinus MagSafe wallet is available now for $28.99 shipped in black (it’s unclear whether or not a brown model will make an appearance at some point or other). The previous two-card model starts at just over $23 right now.

Alongside today’s deals on Spigen’s latest OneTap MagSafe stands, car mounts, and chargers, you’ll also want to scope out the new metal Milanese-style Apple Watch bands we spotted starting from $25 and the new lineup of 10.9-inch iPad cases and folios from $20.

Spigen Valentinus MagFit Wallet features:

MagSafe wallet: Easily access your cards with an additional access port

Mindfully sourced and made with sustainable vegan leather

Capable of keeping up to three cards in the storage compartment

Slim form factor to easily slide in and out of your pocket

ONLY compatible with Magsafe iPhone series and Magsafe Cases. Magnet feature on the wallet will not hold with other iPhone models or Non-Magsafe Cases.

