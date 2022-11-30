Spigen launches new vegan leather 3-card Valentinus MagSafe wallet at $29

Let’s take a quick look at Spigen’s new MagSafe wallet. The brand has long since been among our favorite budget-friendly Apple gear accessory makers, delivering well-made gear that hits above the modest price tags. After going hands-on with its new iPhone 14 cases collection and featuring the brand’s high-end Enzo Italian leather variant, we spotted a new version of its Valentinus MagSafe wallet for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series users surface this morning. Head below for more details and a closer look. 

New roomy Spigen MagSafe wallet

Spigen’s Valentinus lineup of accessories includes Apple AirTag cases alongside the previously available two-card wallet attachments. But it just recently issued a new three-card MagSafe wallet for those that might need a little bit more space for IDs and bank cards. Some reviewers have claimed squeezing a third card into the original version is a bit too snug, which likely prompted Spigen to reissue the wallet with a little more room for folks that need it. 

The three-card Spigen Valentinus MagFit Magnetic Wallet Card Holder is made from “mindfully sourced” and sustainable vegan leather with a smooth and yet angular design. It, expectedly, snaps to the back of your MagSafe-ready iPhone in the usual fashion. If it’s anything like the previously available version, and it almost certainly is, it provides quite a strong and reliable magnetic connection at that. 

Now it’s clearly going to be a little bit more roomy than the smaller two-card variants, but Spigen does describe its new MagSafe wallet as retaining its relatively slim form factor that can “easily slide in-and-out of your pocket.” You’ll find a subtle debossed Spigen logo front and center here alongside a finger opening along the bottom so you can coax your cards in and out of the holder easier – the same goes for the back of the wallet if you need a little extra help getting them in and out. 

The new three-card Spigen Valentinus MagSafe wallet is available now for $28.99 shipped in black (it’s unclear whether or not a brown model will make an appearance at some point or other). The previous two-card model starts at just over $23 right now. 

Alongside today’s deals on Spigen’s latest OneTap MagSafe stands, car mounts, and chargers, you’ll also want to scope out the new metal Milanese-style Apple Watch bands we spotted starting from $25 and the new lineup of 10.9-inch iPad cases and folios from $20

Spigen Valentinus MagFit Wallet features:

  • MagSafe wallet: Easily access your cards with an additional access port
  • Mindfully sourced and made with sustainable vegan leather
  • Capable of keeping up to three cards in the storage compartment
  • Slim form factor to easily slide in and out of your pocket
  • ONLY compatible with Magsafe iPhone series and Magsafe Cases. Magnet feature on the wallet will not hold with other iPhone models or Non-Magsafe Cases. 

