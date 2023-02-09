Save 26% on TP-Link’s Deco X55 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-pack marked down to $185

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco X55 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-pack for $184.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 26% discount, or a solid $65 drop brings this system within $5 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. The three units that come with this whole-home kit can cover an area of up to 6,500-square feet to provide seamless Wi-Fi 6 internet connectivity. Using the TP-Link Deco app, setup is a breeze and also allows you to monitor your network status from anywhere. Use Alexa to control guest Wi-Fi as well. Each unit has three Ethernet ports, nine in total, for connecting wired devices anywhere. Those same ports can be used to create a wired backhaul for even more reliable coverage. Head below for more.

While each Deco unit has three Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $16. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

After upgrading your home Wi-Fi network, you could look to start adding some smart home tech to your house. We’re currently tracking a range of Ring wired video doorbells marked down as low as $20 in refurbished condition. Our top pick from this sale has to be the wired Ring Video Doorbell down at $20. Ready to let you know who’s at the door, Ring’s wired Video Doorbell is the perfect way to greet guests or delivery drivers without having to actually open the door. This comes from the built-in 1080p sensor which gives you live notifications, lets you talk to the person outside, and also access recordings from up to 180 days prior should you have a Ring Protect Plus plan. Ships with a 90-day warranty, and you can check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Immerse your whole home in powerful WiFi no matter its size or shape. Three units work together to provide coverage up to 6,500 sq. ft., ensuring you have uninterrupted WiFi from the bedroom to the backyard. Want more coverage? Simply add another Deco. All TP-Link Deco can work together.

Armed with AI-Driven Smart Mesh, Deco X55 delivers smart WiFi that follows you wherever you are, without interruption. It automatically learns your network environment, client quality, and user behaviors

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

