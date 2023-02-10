Save $200 on Acer’s Nitro 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor at new all-time low of $500

Amazon is now offering the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $499.99 shipped. Normally going for $700, this 29% discount, or solid $700 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Coming with AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, you will be able to game at the 144Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Head below for more.

Acer Nitro 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer’s XV322QK gaming monitor – the UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. Through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Plus, users can enjoy comfortable viewing experience while gaming via flicker-less, low dimming and ComfyView display. The design saves space on your desk and lets you place multiple monitors side by side to build a seamless big-screen display.

