Razer’s low-profile DeathStalker V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard falls to new low of $172

Amazon is now offering the Razer DeathStalker V2 Low-Profile Optical Gaming Keyboard for $171.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this solid $28 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked while being the second drop to date. This keyboard uses a detachable USB-C cable to allow for easier transportation, setup, and storage. The model on sale here uses Razer’s low-profile linear optical switches for quick execution that is enhanced by Razer Chroma RGB backlighting and laser-etched keycaps for greater protection against wear and tear. There is even a multi-function roller and media button so you can control your music without leaving games. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more about this keyboard and keep reading below.

Update 2/10 @ 11:42 a.m: Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $151.19 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 16% discount, or a solid $29 price drop marks the first price drop we’ve tracked for this model. Coming equipped with the ASUS ROG NX Brown Tactile switches and dedicated media controls, the Flare II is ready to upgrade your battlestation.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like these keyboards. Looking to upgrade to a wireless mouse and keyboard? We’re currently tracking the iClever GK08 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Bundle marked down to $26.50. This combo will help keep your desk clutter-free in 2023 thanks to both the mouse and keyboard being completely wireless. Both are rechargeable over USB-C and last for up to 45 days of use, going to sleep after 10 minutes of inactivity to help preserve the battery. The keyboard features a 10-degree tilt and the mouse is equally low-profile as well, giving a sleek experience all around.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Low-Profile Optical Gaming Keyboard features:

Low-Profile Linear Optical Switches: Perform quicker keystrokes with all-new switches that have a shorter actuation height for reduced key travel, backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan for long-lasting performance

Ultra-Slim Casing with Durable Aluminum Top Plate: The keyboard’s slim profile ensures neutral hand positioning for long hours of use with little strain, while its aluminum alloy top plate provides greater durability with a satisfying heft

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB: With a switch construction that promotes brighter, even lighting, customize each key from over 16.8 million colors and effects—including dynamic lighting for hundreds of Chroma-integrated games

