Audio-Technica’s ATH-CKS50TW true wireless earbuds see first discount in months to $129

Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $129 shipped. Down from $149, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve seen since June when it hit $125. It’s also the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. These earbuds are designed with of up to 20 hours of usage on a full charge, which means you can quite literally go nearly all day long without having to plug in. Plus, a 10-minute charge gets you 90 minutes of listening time, meaning that you can quickly top off in a pinch if needed. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at one time, meaning these headphones can be paired with your phone and computer at the same time. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Save some cash when you pick up JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. While they won’t be quite as feature-packed at the ATC-CKS50TW above, JLab Go Air only cost $15, which is 88% below what you’d spend on the Audio-Technica headphones above. The main thing to note is that you won’t get nearly the same battery life here, nor the dual pairing functionality.

Don’t forget that right now you can pick up Apple’s just-refreshed AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Coming in at $50 off its typical going rate, this discount drops the premium in-ear earbuds with everything Apple has to offer to $199, making now a great time to pick them up.

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW True Wireless Earbud features:

Deliver clear, full-range audio with the punch of enhanced bass. Flexible dual- or single-ear usability. Up to 20 hours of continuous playback on a full charge (and up to 90 minutes of use from a 10-minute quick charge). Allows you to stay connected to two Bluetooth devices at once. Buttons in the earbuds control playback, volume, calls, and hear-through and noise-cancelling functions. Improves synchronicity between audio and video for smooth streaming and gaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!