Nikon’s new professional NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S melts away backgrounds with bokeh

Today Nikon is announcing its latest additions to the first-party NIKKOR Z lens lineup with the professional 85mm f/1.2 S prime and the pancake 26mm f/2.8. Designed for photo and video professionals, the 85mm f/1.2 S prime lens has been designed to retain crisp details with great bokeh that causes the background to just melt away. Also being announced today is the 26mm f/2.8 pancake lens designed to be your next everyday carry with the length coming in at less than one inch and weight just 125 grams. Both of these lenses are expected to become available in March 2023, and you can keep reading below the fold to learn more about them.

High resolution with beautiful bokeh

We’ll start with the higher-end model announced today, the 85mm f/1.2 S prime lens. As the S moniker indicates, this lens is part of Nikon’s S-line which is reserved for its highest-end camera lenses. This also means high prices, but we’ll get to that later on. There are some design similarities to Nikon’s NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 here with this new 85mm lens including 11 rounded diaphragm blades which create round, soft circles from point light sources in the bokeh. This 85mm f/1.2 lens is also a first for Nikon as well. You can use this lens outdoors confidently thanks to its weather-sealing, and focusing is a breeze thanks to the dual stepping motors to coordinate the positioning of the two focusing lens groups, which is especially important when shooting at f/1.2.

NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S prime lens

A pancake everyday carry

Also being announced today is the all-new NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 is designed to be your next everyday carry lens thanks to its pancake design. It comes in at just 125 grams and just under one inch in length thanks to its all-element focusing system and three aspherical lens elements. Similar to the lens above, this pancake model uses the same stepping motor system to achieve accurate focus in photos or videos. To keep with the compact theme here, the lens cap and hood setup are designed to keep with the slim form factor. You will be able to use this lens with DX-format mirrorless cameras, like the Z 50, but with an effective focal length of 39mm.

NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 prime lens

Availability

The all-new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S and 26mm f/2.8 prime lenses are expected to become available in March 2023 with the 26mm coming in the earlier part of the month and the 85mm in the later. If you’re looking to add the new 85mm f/1.2 S to your photography toolkit, you can expect to spend at least $2,796.95. On the more affordable side of things, the 26mm f/2.8 pancake lens will run you at least $496.95. Keep reading below for links to where you can pick up these lenses.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’d love to have the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S lens, I’m afraid my wallet would turn into a black hole. The sample picture Nikon has released looks great with sharp detail in the focus plane and great bokeh. Now when it comes to the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 pancake lens, I may eventually pick one up for myself as I’d like to have the low light performance with autofocus.

