LEGO VIP double points promotion goes live on new sets, pre-orders, much more

Today, the LEGO Group is launching its latest double VIP points promotion on its entire catalog of sets. Giving builders a chance to score double the cash back on all-new creations from the start of the year including the latest from Ideas and other display-worthy models, you can also lock-in pre-orders and other upcoming builds with some added cash back attached. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO double points promotion and some of our top picks for getting the most out of the savings event.

LEGO’s first double VIP points promo now live!

Marking the first LEGO double VIP points promotion since back over the holiday season, this is also the very first event of its kind since the New Year kicked off. It’s still also one of the first chances to lock-in some extra credit on future purchases since the LEGO Group raised prices across nearly the entire lineup of current and older sets. So,if you’ve been looking for a chance to make those price hikes hit a little less hard on your wallet, your time is on the horizon.

As per the usual here, you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning rewards.

LEGO double VIP points promotions highlights:

It also applies to some sets that aren’t even out yet, like buildable helmets from LEGO Star Wars and Marvel, plus more. These won’t be shipping for a bit, with a March release date at the earliest, but this is still your first chance to score some savings.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

The latest double VIP points promotion is now live direct from the official LEGO Shop online and will be dishing out discounts through February 16. On top of the kits we’ve highlighted above, every set the LEGO Group sales will be eligible for the promotion. So if there are any massive models, new 2023 kits, or just other builds that you’ve had your eye on, now is the chance to cash in.

Alongside the double VIP points, the LEGO Group is also offering a gift with purchase that coincides with the promotion. Anyone looking to bring home some new City sets who spends $100 will bring home the 4×4 Off-Road Ambulance Rescue kit. This model includes the main build itself alongside a mounttain bike, and some dirt track scenery as well as a cyclist and two paramedic minifigures. It’s available exclusively as part of the promotion, which will be live through the VIP sale.

