Lululemon’s new Valentine’s day markdowns offers up to 50% off: Joggers, jackets, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
50% off + free shipping
a sign on the side of a building

Lululemon offers up to 50% off its new markdowns ahead of Valentine’s Day. Prices are as marked. As always, all orders receive free delivery. If you’re looking for a last minute gift idea, Lululemon is offering great deals on leggings, joggers, t-shirts, jackets, accessories, and more. A standout from this sale is the women’s Scuba High-Rise Relaxed Joggers that are currently marked down to $89 and originally sold for $118. These joggers are available in three beautiful color options including two pink shades for Valentine’s Day. This style was designed with a fleece material that’s highly breathable to keep you comfortable and warm. The relaxed fit is roomy through the glutes and thighs and it has a tie-waist for a perfect fit. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out Lululemon’s like-new program here for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

