Love Lululemon? Try out the new Like New program with deals on best-sellers from $15

Are you a fan of Lululemon or know someone that is? Lululemon has a new program called Like New that allows shoppers to trade in gently worn clothing in and exchange them for a credit that you can use on new Lululemon gear. Plus, you can shop all of the gently worn clothing as well for a fantastic price including their best-selling leggings, shorts, t-shirts, and more. The items items are labeled as being “Good As New,” meaning that they have no visible flaws or damage or “Gently Used,” for products that have minor wear but are still in good condition. Below we are sharing our top picks for both men and women that are available to purchase today and you can score free delivery on orders of $125 or more. You will also want to check out our news guide for the latest stories today.

“At lululemon, we’re deeply committed to creating quality products built to last and that are better for people and the planet. Bringing lululemon Like New to all U.S. guests is a major step toward a circular eco-system and achieving our Impact Agenda goals to reduce our environmental footprint. We’ve seen incredible momentum from our pilot program and we look forward to welcoming new guests nationwide.” said Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation at lululemon, in a statement.

How does Lululemon Like New Work?

Lululemon stores submit the product you’re ready to part including shirts, shorts, skirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, leggings, dresses, bags, and more. All you have to do is take them to an employee for a quality check and, if accepted, you’ll get an immediate credit sent to your email address. The brand then professionally cleans the items and posts them online to the Like New website, where they’re once again available for purchase, at a discounted rate.

Our top picks for men

February is a perfect time to update your wardrobe and one of our top picks for men is the ABC Classic-Fit Pants. These pants are available in an array of versatile color options. These pants are fantastic for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re designed with ample stretch for all-day comfort and the material resists wrinkles, is breathable, dries fast, and holds its shape. Lululemon customers rate these pants a 4.5/5 stars and they’re priced at $75, which is down from its original rate of $128. However, if you’re looking for more of a trendy look, the Surge Joggers are also a phenomenal option and they’re marked down to $69.

This line also features an array of hoodies and outerwear as well and one of our top picks that they currently have is the Gridliner Fleece Hoodie for men. It’s a breathable, double-knit hoodie that’s great for workouts and beyond. This style is also a perfect layering piece for spring weather. It regularly runs for $148, however on the Like-New site you can find it for $89.

Our top picks for women

One of the most notable items from the Lululemon Like New line today for women is the Wunder Under High Rise Crop Leggings that are marked down from $35. To compare, this style was originally priced at $88. These leggings are a perfect option for transitional weather, and they’re available in several color options. The Wunder Under fabric is Lululemon’s fastest drying material, which is nice for workouts and it has a stay-fast waistband with drawcord that keps it all in place.

Finally, the Mist Over Windbreaker is a nice style for outdoor runs this spring. The waterproof material that’s lightweight help to keep you quick on your feet. Better yet, it’s available in three color options and it’s marked down to $75.

