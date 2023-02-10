Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab A8 tablets are now even more affordable from $139 (Save $91)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB Android Tablet for $139 shipped in several colorways. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at $91 in savings to go alongside marking a new all-time low. This is $10 below our previous mention from a few weeks back and even undercutting the Black Friday mention by an extra $1. Not to mention, this is also joined by some markdowns on additional storage tiers across 64GB and 128GB capacities. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab A8 may not pack as much power as the just as new S8/+ devices, but this tablet does arrive with a more compact experience centered around a 10.5-inch LCD display. The four Dolby Atmos speakers make it just as capable for catching up on content away from the TV and if the upwards of 128GB of onboard storage isn’t enough, a microSD card slot can deliver additional room for storing content. You can get all of the details on what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

A notable way to supplement the experience would be adding in a keyboard case, and Fintie makes a compelling option at $35 on Amazon. Sporting a folio design, it will not only protect your new Galaxy Tab A8 when not in use, but also folds open into a kickstand design. Plus with its full keyboard, you’ll be able to level up the productivity of the 10.5-inch tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features:

When it comes to family, sharing is caring. Bring home a quality tablet everyone can easily enjoy with Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, the awesomely entertaining tablet enhanced by the Galaxy ecosystem experience. Enjoy a sleek new design and seamless connectivity between your Galaxy devices — answer a phone call on your tablet, instantly share files with Quick Share, and so much more. The 10.5″ LCD screen gives everyone plenty of room to do their thing, whether they’re learning, watching videos or catching up on emails.

