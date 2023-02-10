Sony’s regularly $98 INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset supports 360 Spatial audio at $78

Amazon is currently offering the Sony INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset for $78 shipped. Normally going for $98, this 20% discount, or solid $20 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only seen once before. This is also only the second major price drop to date. Designed to remain comfortable during those long gaming sessions, the Sony INZONE headset supports 360 Spatial Audio when playing on your PlayStation 5 console or desktop with the INZONE Hub software. The unidirectional microphone used here has been Discord certified and uses the flip-to-mute style so you can quickly talk with your teammates. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about the Sony INZONE H3 headset and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Unlike the Sony above, this headset uses a 3.5mm audio connection to have wider platform compatibility. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your desktop’s internal storage? We’re currently tracking the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal SSD marked down to $70, the lowest price we can find. This model first debuted back about a year ago as one of WD’s mid-tier options with a more affordable price tag than the faster variants. Even still, it can move data at a respectable 5,150MB/s with PCIe Gen4 storage technology that is also backwards compatible with Gen3 gear. While there is no heatsink here, it does deliver “advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance in an M.2 SSD form-factor.”

Sony INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset features:

Discover 360 Spatial Sound, activated by the INZONE Hub. It’s PC software with an all-new virtualizer to reproducean immersive 7.1ch surround sound experience. With 360 Spatial Sound combined with our hardware technology, you can pinpoint your opponent’s location wherever they’re hiding.

The microphone has a smart boom design, placing it closer to the mouth, so your voice can be heard cleanly, even in the most frenetic moments of a game. A microphone made for total control: fold down to talk, and flip up to mute.

Our INZONE Hub lets you customize your gaming to your liking. The PC software includes a wide range of sound and hardware settings, and you can even fine-tune sound frequencies to your liking—and your game—with the EQ function.

