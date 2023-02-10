Save up to $699 on Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros at new all-time lows

Through the end of the day, Woot is offering Apple’s now previous-generation 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB/32GB for $2,099.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply in any other case. Normally you’d pay $2,699 for this elevated configuration, with today’s offer arriving with $599 in savings for the very first time. It’s an extra $100 under previous mentions and not only a new all-time low on this configuration, but also the best value to date on the machine.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

If you could use some extra screen real estate, Woot continues the 1-day savings over to the more flagship version of Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro. The 16-inch 1TB/32GB model arrives at $2,999.99 from the usual $3,699 price tag and steps up to deliver $699 in savings. Also entering at a new all-time low, this is as good as it gets to bring home an impressively-spec’d machine for less. Packing much of the same M1 Pro feature set as the lead deal, this one just delivers all of that portable power in a 16-inch form-factor with Liquid Retina XDR Display, MagSafe charging, and three Thunderbolt ports.

The M2 MacBook Air however is always worth bringing into the discussion, even with upwards of $699 discounts on the higher-end model above. It’s easily one of the most popular laptops Apple has ever released, and the new M2 chip provides a lot of power for those who don’t think they fully need the M1 Pro performance. It delivers much of the same rounded off form-factor found above, as well as MagSafe charging and the notched FaceTime camera at the top of the screen. Not to mention, you can score a $199 discount on the 32GB memory model, which drops to $1,299 right now.

Then for all of this weekend’s other best discounts, be sure to keep it locked to our Apple guide.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

