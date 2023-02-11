Apple M1 iMac up to $249 off at new lows alongside best price on M1 MacBook Air at $749

Woot today is kicking off its latest Apple sale, this time around with a collection of Apple’s recent M1 Macs up for grabs in open-box condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Headlining all of the markdowns, the best prices yet have arrived on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac, all of which start at $1,099.99 for the entry-level 7-core GPU model. That’s down from the original $1,299 price tag, while delivering a new all-time low at $199 off. This is well below our previous mention of $1,200, as well. You’ll also find higher-end configurations on sale, delivering $249 in savings.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also included in the sale, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is now down to its best price yet. Now fetching $749.99 for the entry-level 256GB model, today’s price cut is down from the usual $999 going rate to mark a new low at $249 off. This is also $50 under our previous mention.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty in the sale, too.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!