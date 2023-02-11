Google’s unlocked Pixel 6 Pro falls to new all-time low at $500, more from $155

Through February 18, Woot is offering previous-generation Google Pixel smartphones on sale from $155 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the unlocked Pixel 6 Pro 128GB for $499.99. Down from a rate of $826 at Amazon right now, today’s deal comes in at $40 below our last mention from mid-January to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While it might not be the latest Google has to offer, the Pixel 6 Pro still brings a lot to the table. Packing the company’s in-house Tensor chip (the same one powering the Pixel 7 Pro), the Pixel 6 Pro delivers a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display backed by 12GB of RAM to handle whatever you throw at it. There’s 128GB of onboard storage for capturing 50MP photos or 4K60 video from the triple camera array around back, and the battery will last you all-day plus deliver fast charging support. Check out our hands-on review for additional info and then head below for more.

Put your cash toward Google’s latest Pixel Stand 2nd Gen which is available at Amazon for $79. It has the ability to deliver up to 23W of power to your Pixel and even turns your smartphone into a pseudo smart display at the same time, making it the perfect bedside table accessory. Check out our hands-on review of the Pixel Stand 2 to learn more about what all it has to offer.

Looking for a newer smartphone without spending $500? Well, the Pixel 6a is on sale for $299 at Woot right now. Delivering the same Tensor chip as today’s lead deal, you’ll find a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display here backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The cameras also take a step back dual 12MP sensors, so do keep that in mind. But, at $201 below the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a could be a worthy option for your smartphone setup.

Google PIxel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

