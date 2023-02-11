Tax season is around the corner, be ready with TurboTax and a $10 Amazon gift card from $37

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering TurboTax digital downloads bundled with $10 Amazon gift cards from $37. Our top pick is the Deluxe Federal Only for $36.99. For comparison, this is $10 below its typical rate and comes in with additional value thanks to the bundled $10 gift card. Tax season is around the corner and only a few months away. And, while it’s never fun to think about, you should be ready to file once April comes around. TurboTax Deluxe is perfect for preparing your federal return, though you’ll have to spend an additional $8 to get the state tax add-on should you live somewhere that has state income tax. Plus, you’ll get an extra $10 Amazon gift card to help make tax season a bit easier to handle. Keep reading for more.

Of course, if you don’t need the added benefits of TurboTax Deluxe, then consider instead picking up H&R Block Tax Software Basic 2022. It comes with a 2.75% refund bonus offer if you choose to put your cash back toward an Amazon gift card and comes in at just $25 right now.

Make tax season easier to prepare for by picking up a newer computer from Apple. Right now, Woot is offering Apple’s M1 iMac at up to $249 off, as well as the M1 MacBook Air at $749. These deals offer new lows and the best pricing that we’ve seen on Apple’s M1 computers, which pack plenty of to handle filing taxes and getting other work done throughout the year.

TurboTax Deluxe features:

TurboTax is tailored to your unique situation. It searches for hundreds of deductions and credits and handles even the toughest tax situations, so you can be confident you’re getting every dollar you deserve.

