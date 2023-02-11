Tax season is around the corner, be ready with TurboTax and a $10 Amazon gift card from $37

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonApps GamesTurboTax
From $37

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering TurboTax digital downloads bundled with $10 Amazon gift cards from $37. Our top pick is the Deluxe Federal Only for $36.99. For comparison, this is $10 below its typical rate and comes in with additional value thanks to the bundled $10 gift card. Tax season is around the corner and only a few months away. And, while it’s never fun to think about, you should be ready to file once April comes around. TurboTax Deluxe is perfect for preparing your federal return, though you’ll have to spend an additional $8 to get the state tax add-on should you live somewhere that has state income tax. Plus, you’ll get an extra $10 Amazon gift card to help make tax season a bit easier to handle. Keep reading for more.

Of course, if you don’t need the added benefits of TurboTax Deluxe, then consider instead picking up H&R Block Tax Software Basic 2022. It comes with a 2.75% refund bonus offer if you choose to put your cash back toward an Amazon gift card and comes in at just $25 right now.

Make tax season easier to prepare for by picking up a newer computer from Apple. Right now, Woot is offering Apple’s M1 iMac at up to $249 off, as well as the M1 MacBook Air at $749. These deals offer new lows and the best pricing that we’ve seen on Apple’s M1 computers, which pack plenty of to handle filing taxes and getting other work done throughout the year.

TurboTax Deluxe features:

TurboTax is tailored to your unique situation. It searches for hundreds of deductions and credits and handles even the toughest tax situations, so you can be confident you’re getting every dollar you deserve.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
TurboTax

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air $200 off, Pixel 6a $29...
Google’s unlocked Pixel 6 Pro falls to new all-ti...
Apple M1 iMac up to $249 off at new lows alongside best...
Anker’s new Nano 3 30W GaN Charger hits best pric...
Save $200 on Acer’s Nitro 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz Gami...
Sony’s regularly $98 INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Heads...
Sengled’s 4-pack of RGB Wi-Fi LED light bulbs upg...
Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirro...
Load more...
Show More Comments