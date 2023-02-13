Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple’s H1 chip are down at $100 today

Amazon is now offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99.95 shipped. Regularly $200 from Apple and currently on sale for $130 via Best Buy, today’s deal is at least another $30 below that and the lowest we can find. They have most recently fetched a regular price of around $130 at Amazon where they are now matching the lowest we have tracked outside of the limited $79 Black Friday offer last year. Equipped with Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, the Beats Solo3 deliver up to 40 hours of wireless listening plus Fast Fuel that provides an extra 3 hours after just 5 minutes of charging. The “award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats” is also joined by adjustable cushioned ear cup, multifunction controls for taking calls, music playback, and activating Siri. More details below. 

While they won’t come equipped with Apple’s H1 chip or the Beats design, you can save some cash with the Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. They also provide comparable battery life at up to 40 hours as well as some noise cancelling features with a much lighter price tag at under $60 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Alongside this morning’s price drop on AirPods 3, you’ll find even more headphone offers waiting in our dedicated hub as well. If you’re interested in a more traditional wireless earbuds experience for workouts and the like, the ongoing price drop we have on Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip are worth a look as well. Now $20 off the going rate at $50 shipped, they deliver 12-hours of playback on a single charge, water- and sweat-resistance, and an inline microphone with playback controls. All of the details you need on this price drop are waiting for you in our previous deal post

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones features:

  • High-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones in black
  • Features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity
  • With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone
  • Compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low
  • Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use
  • Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and affordable to go everywhere you do

