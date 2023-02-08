Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip come in several fun colors, now on sale for $50 (Save $20)

After seeing all-time lows go live across the flagship Beats Fit Pro lineup last week, Amazon is now offering some savings on the more affordable Beats Flex. These wireless earbuds arrive with much of the same workout focus, and are now on sale at $49.95 shipped across several styles. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at $20 in savings and the best price we’ve seen since back in November. This matches the holiday pricing we saw throughout December, and is the first chance to save since.

Ready to handle everything from casual listening to tagging along on all of those start of the year workouts, Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. We reviewed the experience back when they launched, which offers some additional insight on what to expect. And at today’s price, these are some of the best values out there for a pair of earbuds in the Apple ecosystem, especially with the built-in W1 chip.

A more affordable route would be taking the Anker Life P2i earbuds for a spin instead. These more recent true wireless buds enter with a $24 price tag and pack some notable specs even with a low barrier to entry. Powered by 10mm drivers, you’re looking at 28 hours of playback and fast pairing, among other inclusions. They aren’t going to sport that nifty around-neck design, but will get you a pair of dedicated workout earbuds for less than the lead deal.

If you’d just prefer to go with one of the flagship options in your respective ecosystem, the latest from both Apple and Google are currently on sale, too. Headlining all of the other price cuts you’ll find in our headphones guide, right now Apple’s just-refreshed AirPods Pro 2 have fallen to a new all-time low at $199. Then over on the Google front, the Pixel Buds Pro have dropped down to $150 to go alongside the more affordable Pixel Buds A-Series at $79.

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

