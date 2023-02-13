CORSAIR’s latest HS65/HS55 wireless gaming headsets pack over 24 hours of battery life

Today, CORSAIR is introducing two new wireless gaming headsets to take your PC setup to the next level. With both the HS65 and HS55 Wireless coming to market, you’ll find that each headset leverages both 2.4GHz low-latency wireless connections as well as Bluetooth pairing to make them even more versatile. What other features do the CORSAIR HS65 and HS55 Wireless gaming headsets bring to the table? Keep reading for more.

CORSAIR’s new headsets ditch wires for a cleaner setup

Both the HS65 and HS55 Wireless gaming headsets from CORSAIR feature many of the same functions, with only one major differentiating factor. We’ll start with the similarities. For starters, both have 2.4GHz low-latency connections with USB dongles or Bluetooth for connecting to your smartphone with ease. The Bluetooth connection means that you can use the headset easily with various systems, including PC, mobile, and even PlayStation. With up to 37 hours of battery life when connected to Bluetooth and 24 hours of usage on 2.4GHz, just 15 minutes of plugging in these headsets gives an additional six hours of gameplay.

Both headsets come in at 266 grams for their weight and have a quick button to switch between the two pairing modes. You’ll also find a flip-to-mute microphone for “crystal-clear communication,” thanks to the omnidirectional capsule, which ensures you can stay in constant contact with your teammates.

Now for the differences. The CORSAIR HS65 Wireless gaming headset packs full Dolby 7.1 virtual surround sound through the iCUE software on your PC, while the HS55 Wireless is only stereo. However, outside of that, they’re both essentially the same.

Pricing wise, you’re looking at $99.99 for the HS55 Wireless and $119.99 for the HS65 wireless, and both are available from CORSAIR starting today.

9to5Toys’ Take

Honestly, I’m not entirely sure why CORSAIR is launching both of these headsets like they are. The HS55 and HS65 are nearly identical on the features side of things outside of virtual surround sound, which is something that I’d think most gamers would want. For the $20 in savings that the HS55 brings to the table, I’m not sure why both exist at this point and think that CORSAIR would have been better off just launching the HS65 Wireless by itself at the $120 price range. As it stands, the HS55 Wireless doesn’t really show a whole lot of value over buying the slightly more expensive, but better featured, HS65 Wireless.

Are you planning to pick up either of CORSAIR’s latest wireless gaming headsets? Sound off and let us know below!

