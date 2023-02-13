Save 22% on Elgato’s 1080p60 Facecam Live Streaming Webcam at new low of $130

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Facecam 1080p60 Live Streaming Webcam for $129.99 shipped. Typically going for $167, this 22% discount, or solid $37 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for the 1080p model webcam. Designed for streamers, the Elgato Facecam utilizes a Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor to provide an uncompressed YUV video stream for lower latency and no artifacts. The camera mount can either clamp to your monitor or can be screwed into a 1/4-inch tripod mount for more dynamic mounting. Once you’ve got the webcam setup, you can configure the camera settings through the Camera Hub software manually, or just leave it in auto and let it decide the best settings for your room. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

Depending on your gaming setup, there may not be a simple mounting solution for the Facecam. If that’s the case for you, then you’ll want to check out Elgato’s Wall Mount for $30. Mounting to your wall with four screws, you can attach pretty much anything to it. It uses a 1/4-inch screw to attach to devices like the Facecam above, or even a phone mount if you’re looking to record a video hands-free with the maximum weight capacity here being 3.5 pounds. This wall mount is also compatible with any Elgato Multi Mount accessory.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to add another Elgato streaming device to your battlestation? We’re currently tracking the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 in White and Black marked down to $120, a return to the all-time low. The Stream Deck MK.2 features 15 customizable keys that each have an individual LCD display where you can place a gif, image, or anything else. It delivers one-touch operation for things like posting to social media, adjusting your audio, turning on or off lights, controlling OBS, or even keeping up-to-date on the stock market.

Elgato Facecam 1080p60 Live Streaming Webcam features:

Facecam packs a pro-grade lens with a cutting-edge image sensor. High-speed circuitry that outputs uncompressed 1080p60 video without artifacts. App control and onboard memory to recall image settings on all your computers. Up to 82 degree field of view lets you frame your face or reveal your surroundings, while a fixed focus range ensures that you always stay in crystal-clear focus. Optimized for indoor use, a premium SONY® STARVIS™ CMOS sensor enables Facecam to capture extraordinary detail and minimal noise. So you’ll look amazing on Twitch, YouTube, Zoom, everywhere online — in all lighting conditions. Introducing Facecam — professional optics in a webcam form factor. Engineered to make you look amazing

