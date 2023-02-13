Elgato’s MK.2 Stream Deck and Stream Deck XL fall 20% to upgrade your setup from $120

Amazon is offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 in White and Black for $119.99 shipped. Down 20% from its typical rate of $150 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only one time before. The Stream Deck is the ultimate gaming battlestation or workstation upgrade. The Stream Deck MK.2 features 15 customizable keys that each have an individual LCD display where you can place a gif, image, or anything else. It delivers one-touch operation for things like posting to social media, adjusting your audio, turning on or off lights, controlling OBS, or even keeping up-to-date on the stock market. We loved the MK.2 Stream Deck in our hands-on review, but you’ll also want to head below to find additional deals on the larger model.

Also on sale today is the larger Stream Deck XL MK.2 for $199.99 shipped. Down 20% similar to today’s lead deal, this $50 discount comes within $7 of the best price that we’ve seen in over a year at Amazon. Essentially, the Stream Deck XL functions identically to the smaller model above, just with more keys. Instead of just 15 keys, there’s 32 here, giving you even more functionality to program at your desk. The larger Stream Deck is ideal for video or photo editors, programmers, and streamers, making it a solid buy for your setup.

Further upgrade your desk setup with Twelve South’s new HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen iPad Stand that’s on sale for its second-best price of $66. Ready to uphold your iPad at your desk, this is the perfect way to pair your Mac with something like Sidecar or Universal Control allowing you to use the same keyboard and mouse for your tablet as your computer.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

Stream Deck gives you 15 fully customizable LCD keys to control your apps and tools. Trigger actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, play sound effects, activate lights, and more. Download plugins, icon packs, thousands of royalty-free tracks plus effects, and switch out faceplates to make Stream Deck yours. Technical Specifications: Dimensions: 118 x 84 x 25 mm / 4.6 x 3.3 x 1.0 in. (without stand) Weight: 145 g without stand / 270 g with stand Keys: 15 customizable LCD keys Interface: USB 2.0 System Requirements: macOS 10.13 or newer / Windows 10 (64-bit).

