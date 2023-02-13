Bundle a copy of the latest Parallels virtual desktop suite with over $860 in FREE apps

Parallels, makers of one of our favorite virtual desktop apps, has just kicked off another one of its massive bundle deals. After launching the latest editions of its Parallels Desktop software with version 18 last summer (full details on the new features right here), we are now tracking the first major deal of the year. Available for the latest versions of the app as well as for folks looking to upgrade from previous-versions, you can now score over $800 worth of FREE apps alongside the purchase of Parallels Desktop 18. Head below for more details.

Parallels Desktop 18 app bundle promo

For this month only, Parallels is throwing in 14 FREE apps with the purchase for Parallels Desktop 18, which start from $99.99 or $69.99 for those upgrading. For comparison, this app also starts at $100 on Amazon where we have ever seen it drop below $80 – but to score all of the freebie apps you’ll need to purchase it straight from the official site.

While you will find more details on what Parallels Desktop 18 is actually capable of down below, for those unfamiliar, here are some of the FREE apps up for grabs with purchases right now:

The award-winning calendar app, Fantastical, PDF Expert, Snagit 2023, Painter, Cardhop, and much more. The regular price on all of these bonus app adds up to over $860, all available free with no strings attached when purchasing Parallels Desktop 18 right now. Get a closer look at what each app is capable of right here alongside the bundle options.

Parallels Desktop 18 features:

Use Windows, side-by-side, with macOS on your MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini or Mac Pro—no restarting required. Share files and folders, copy and paste images and text, and drag and drop files and content between Mac and Windows applications. Parallels Desktop automatically detects what you need to get started so you can get up and running within minutes! If you need Windows, you’ll be prompted to download and install Windows 11 or use your Boot Camp installation if you have an Intel-based Mac. You may also migrate your Windows PC* or Linux, like Ubuntu (Intel-based Mac computers only). Graphic and resource-hungry Windows applications run effortlessly without slowing down your Mac. Run applications such as Microsoft Office, Visual Studio, SQL Server, PowerBI, AutoCAD, MetaTrader, and thousands more. Play your favorite classic Windows-only games on a Mac.

