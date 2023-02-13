Pelican’s adventure-ready waterproof tech bag hits Amazon low at $17.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Marine IP68 Waterproof Smartphone Dry Bag for $17.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 and now available at the discounted rate in stealth black and black/hi-vis yellow, this is 56% off the going rate and the best we can find. Both colorways are also now sitting at new all-time lows on Amazon. It is designed to take electronics out on adventures, whether that be camping, kayaking, boating, skiiing, rafting, hiking, swimming, or fishing, with a “100% sealed waterproof bag [that] provides comprehensive protection for your phone and other belongings in a variety of environments.” The 2L capacity is joined by a designated waterproof compartment with a see-through touchscreen window alongside a detachable shoulder strap, D-ring connectors, and more. Head below for additional details.

If the bag form-factor is overkill for your needs, you can score the smaller Pelican smartphone pouch with a very similar and more compact design for even less right now. While normally more than the $17.50 Prime shipped above, you can land one at just over $10.50 Prime shipped on Amazon with a similar touchscreen-ready window and waterproof design.

Check out this ongoing deal Pelican’s Kevlar Series iPhone 14 cases as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup today. But if it’s the MagSafe and charging gear you’re after, Anker’s Amazon storefront has now served up a fresh batch of discounts this week on everything from power banks and USB-C hubs to GaN chargers and more from $13 Prime shipped. Dig in right here.

Pelican Marine Waterproof Dry Bag features:

With excellent water-resistant seal performance (IP68 rating), this 100% sealed waterproof bag provides comprehensive protection for your phone and other belongings in a variety of environments; The waterproof roll-top closure ensures a perfect seal and keeps out water, snow, dust, sand, and dirt. This multifunctional dry bag is perfect for outdoor activities such as camping, kayaking, boating, rafting, hiking, swimming, and fishing; Take it with you to the lake, beach, or on a jet ski for reliable protection against water, sand, and dirt; The buckle and D-rings are made with upgraded POM material, making them stronger and more durable for frequent use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!