Smartphone Accessories: andobil iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe/Kickstand case $16.50 (55% off), more

RFuture-Life (100% positive feedback past 12 months and an official andobil seller) via Amazon is offering the andobil iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe/Kickstand Case for $16.52 with the code 501WDMFJ at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $37 at Amazon typically, and having just dropped to $33 without the added savings of the code, today’s deal delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it saves you a total of 55% from its normal going rate. Designed to go on your iPhone 14 Pro, this case is quite feature-packed all things considered. For starters, it’s fully compatible with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem, including the 15W charging puck or car phone mounts. Then, when not using the MagSafe ring on the phone, it can function as a kickstand for watching movies, taking FaceTime calls, or playing mobile games, making it even more versatile.
The magnetic ring of this iPhone 14 pro case with stand adopts Halbach Array, which brings 225% stronger magnetic force than the original Apple version. And can firmly attach to all Mag-safe accessories, such as wireless charger, Apple wallet, Mag-safe car mount, etc. When using it with a Mag-safe Wireless charger, can ensure a charging power of 15W with almost 0% power loss during wireless charging, making charging faster and safer. The invisible magnetic ring stand is made of lightweight and durable aviation aluminum alloy, which upgrades the phone case into a reliable and stable stand without adding any excess weight. Supports your phone securely in portrait and landscape modes, so you can watch videos or Facetime with your family in your favorite angle, reducing burden of cervical spine and wrist. Enjoy every nice moment of life freely.
