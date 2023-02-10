Protect your iPhone 14 with up 40% off Pelican’s Kevlar Series cases from $36 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Shield Kevlar Series iPhone 14 Case starting from $36.20 shipped for the Plus model. The standard iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max sizes are on sale for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is up to 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the 14 Pro and Max variants go for a touch less, the Plus and iPhone 14 sizes are now at new all-time lows. If you’re looking for a particularly protective case that can transition from the worksite to running errands, this one is worth a look. The 21-foot drop protection, covered ports, built-in MagSafe magnets, and bulletproof Dupont Kevlar fibers that make up the carbon fiber-style panel are certainly the highlights here. Get a much more detailed look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Another protective option for iPhone 14 users that won’t cost quite as much is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case. This one starts at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon and delivers a similarly protective setup but with the screen protection included alongside the belt holster and more. Get a closer look at the collection in our launch overage here.

After you have browsed through our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases of last year, swing by the price drops we are tracking on the Case-Mate pebbled leather MagSafe iPhone 14 wallet and the CASETiFY Valentine’s Day sale event. Then dive into more of the tech holiday events live right now in the list below:

Pelican Shield Kevlar Series iPhone 14 case features:

We build for the perfectionist who demands quality, both in equipment and experience, this pelican case designed for iPhone 14 Plus is made with multiple latches to lock and secure your phone, an easy-to-use holster included with a belt clip, and a kickstand for your next adventure; Anti-scratch coating ensures that your case looks newer for longer, while raised edges on both front and back protect the camera and screen…Shield series case for iPhone 14 Plus is strengthened with 4 protective layers of hard polymers and soft rubber, all backed by superior strength made with aramid fibers to protect your phone against whatever by creating a 360-degree reinforced defense; Shock-absorbing interior shell and soft cushioned corners work together to create an outstanding 21FT drop protection that exceeds military drop testing standards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!